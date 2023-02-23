Home / World News / Covid-19 in China ‘basically ended’ but not over yet: Health official

Covid-19 in China ‘basically ended’ but not over yet: Health official

world news
Updated on Feb 23, 2023 09:58 PM IST

China has declared a ‘decisive victory’ over Covid-19, describing it as a ‘miracle’ and claiming the lowest fatality rate globally amid lingering doubts over how many actually died from the infection

People, wearing masks to prevent Covid-19, walk along the street in Beijing, China. (REUTERS)
People, wearing masks to prevent Covid-19, walk along the street in Beijing, China. (REUTERS)
BySutirtho Patranobis

Beijing: The Covid-19 pandemic has “basically ended” in China but it’s not over yet, a top health official said on Thursday, days after the Chinese leadership announced a “decisive victory” against the disease, calling the win a “miracle” in human history.

“If we look at the characteristics of the pandemic itself, it can be said that the pandemic has basically ended, but it cannot be said it is completely over. The current infection (incidence) is still in a sporadic and localised state of distribution,” Liang Wannian, head of the expert group leading epidemic response at the national health commission (NHC) said on Thursday.

“At least eight imported cases of the XBB.7.1 variant have been diagnosed in China with one locally associated XBB.2.3 case caused by an imported case also found,” Chang Zhaorui, a researcher at the Department of Communication and Prevention at the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said at the press conference.

Last week, China declared a “decisive victory” over Covid-19, describing it as a “miracle” and claiming the lowest fatality rate globally amid lingering doubts over how many actually died from the infection.

Two schools in Hangzhou in the eastern Zhejiang province suspended classes after more than a dozen Covid-19 cases were reported last week.

“The Hangzhou pandemic control authority told local media that 15 Covid-19 cases were reported altogether in the two classes. Underscoring that it was a regional flare-up, an official said that it was the first time that all those who tested positive had been infected, and that it did not indicate a new wave,” the news website Sixth Tone reported.

“It is necessary to strengthen pandemic surveillance and normalised early warning, closely track and study the mutation and spread of the virus, and improve the early detection, early handling and emergency response capabilities of the epidemic,” NHC spokesperson, Mi Feng said on Thursday, according to the digital newspaper, The Paper.

Declaring “victory” over the disease, the Chinese government had said last week: “…China’s Covid-19 response has made a smooth transition in a relatively short time, with more than 200 million people accessing medical services, nearly 800,000 severe cases receiving proper treatment, and the country’s Covid-19 fatality rate remaining the world’s lowest”.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sutirtho Patranobis

    Sutirtho Patranobis has been in Beijing since 2012, as Hindustan Times’ China correspondent. He was previously posted in Colombo, Sri Lanka, where he covered the final phase of the civil war and its aftermath. Patranobis covered several beats including health and national politics in Delhi before being posted abroad.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 23, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out