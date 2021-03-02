Covid-19 lockdown extended till March 28 in Germany as cases surge: Report
Germany plans to extend its coronavirus lockdown until March 28 but some restrictions will be eased starting from March 8, Focus Online reported, citing a draft agreement for talks between Chancellor Angela Merkel and leader of the 16 federal states.
Merkel is due to discuss lockdown options with the states heads on Wednesday, as coronavirus cases in Germany reached more than 2.4 million.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Pawri' power: 5-second social media clip pulls India, Pakistan closer
- The short video shot by Dananeer Mobeen in the Nathaigali mountains of northern Pakistan and uploaded onto Instagram shows a group of youngsters enjoying themselves by a roadside.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Myanmar's 'bloodiest' day of protests, Aung Suu Kyi hit with more charges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Media watchdog files lawsuit in Germany against Saudi prince over Khashoggi
- Under the German legal system, anyone can file an allegation with prosecutors and there is an obligation for them to look into the accusations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bachelet reports arbitrary detention, sexual violence in Xinjiang area of China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Military route will lead nowhere: Singapore PM on Myanmar crisis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
German unemployment still largely steady despite lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Texas utility files for bankruptcy after $2.1 billion power bill
- Brazos Electric Power Cooperative said the bill for the seven-day "black swan" winter event was nearly three times its total power cost for the whole of 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Xi mobilizes China for tech revolution to cut dependence on west
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 lockdown extended till March 28 in Germany as cases surge: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK's Prince Philip remains in hospital after two weeks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Intra-Afghan talks 'waste of time' unless Taliban implements ceasefire: Ahmadzai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
H-1B visa restructuring will be affected if US immigration bill is broken up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China's electoral reform 'earthquake' set to upend Hong Kong politics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Egypt executes 11 convicted of murder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan needs legislation to meet three outstanding FATF benchmarks: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox