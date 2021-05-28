Home / World News / Covid-19: Thailand approves China's Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use
A health worker prepares a dose of the Sinopharm Group Co. Covid-19 vaccine.(Bloomberg file photo)
Covid-19: Thailand approves China's Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use

"The FDA has approved the Sinopharm vaccine," senior health official Paisan Dankhum told a news conference, making it the fifth Covid-19 vaccine Thailand has approved.
Reuters | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Bangkok
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 11:17 AM IST

Thailand's food and drug regulator on Friday approved for emergency use the coroanvirus vaccine developed by China's Sinopharm, a senior official said.

"The FDA has approved the Sinopharm vaccine," senior health official Paisan Dankhum told a news conference, making it the fifth Covid-19 vaccine Thailand has approved.

