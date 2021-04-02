IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Covid-19 variant: Britain adds Philippines, 3 more countries to travel ban list
When the four countries are added, there will be a total of 39 nations on the government’s so-called “red list.”(AFP file photo. Representative image)
When the four countries are added, there will be a total of 39 nations on the government’s so-called “red list.”(AFP file photo. Representative image)
world news

Covid-19 variant: Britain adds Philippines, 3 more countries to travel ban list

The Department for Transport said the latest restrictions will take effect in England from April 9. Under the terms of the travel bans, international visitors who have departed from or traveled through through the countries in the preceding 10 days will be refused entry into England.
READ FULL STORY
AP | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, London
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 04:23 PM IST

The British government is adding four more countries — Bangladesh, Kenya, Pakistan and the Philippines — to its travel ban list amid concerns over new variants of the coronavirus.

The Department for Transport said the latest restrictions will take effect in England from April 9.

Under the terms of the travel bans, international visitors who have departed from or traveled through through the countries in the preceding 10 days will be refused entry into England.

British and Irish nationals, and those who have residence rights in the UK, can enter but must quarantine in a government-approved hotel for 10 days, at their own expense.

When the four countries are added, there will be a total of 39 nations on the government’s so-called “red list.” They include Brazil and South Africa, where two of the variants of the virus have been identified.

The other nations of the UK — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — have similar lists to those that apply in England.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP