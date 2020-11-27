Culled mink resurface after burial in Denmark

world

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 01:13 IST

Some of the thousands of mink that had been culled to cut the risk of them re-transmitting the coronavirus to humans have risen from their shallow graves in western Denmark after gases built up inside the bodies, authorities said.

“The gases cause the animals to expand and in the worst cases, the mink get pushed out of the ground,” Jannike Elmegaard of the Danish veterinary and food administration said. He said it happened to “a few hundred” animals.