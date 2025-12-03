Cyclone Ditwah: Death toll in Sri Lanka, Indonesia hit 1,300; rain lashes Tamil Nadu | Top points

Cyclone Ditwah, which originated southeast of Sri Lanka last week, has caused mass destruction across Southeast Asian countries, with the death toll growing over 1,300. India has dispatched relief materials and humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu. (AFP/AP)

The cyclone moved slowly northwards along Sri Lanka's coastline, lingering there for a long time before moving parallel to the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh-Puducherry coast.

The cyclone triggered deadly floods and landslides in Indonesia and Sri Lanka, with survivors getting increasingly frustrated due to the pace of rescue efforts and aid delivery being lower than that of the catastrophic devastation.

Cyclone Ditwah | Top points

Sri Lankan authorities on Wednesday said they would need around $7 billion to rebuild homes, roads and industries destroyed by Cyclone Ditwah, which so far has left at least 465 people dead. Meanwhile, 366 other people continue to remain unaccounted for after mudslides and floods triggered by the cyclone, which has led the island to witness consistent rainfall in the last week. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said foreign assistance was essential to finance the recovery of the country, which is still emerging from its worst-ever economic crisis three years ago. During the weekend, Dissanayake vowed to rebuild the nation with international support. Floodwaters were still receding on Wednesday, with over 1.5 million Lankan people being affected by the natural catastrophe. Sri Lanka's economic crisis: A senior official overseeing recovery efforts in the island nation said that Sri Lanka's total economic loss from Cyclone Ditwah is estimated to be between USD 6 billion and 7 billion, which is roughly 3-5 per cent of the country's GDP. Prabath Chandrakirthi, Commissioner General of Essential Services, told reporters that new legal provisions would be required to speed up the post-disaster procedure. He said the government had decided to temporarily allow the import of frozen vegetables, as the main vegetable-growing areas in the central hilly districts were devastated by landslides and floods. Chandrakrithi further said the house-cleaning allowance for affected families has been increased from LKR 10,000 to LKR 25,000, and will be distributed without ownership verification. In 2022, Sri Lanka declared a sovereign default on its $46 billion external debt after it ran out of foreign exchange to finance even the most essential imports, like food, fuel and medicines. Then, Sri Lanka secured a $2.9 billion bailout loan from the International Monetary Fund, which has said the economy has stabilised.

Coastal Tamil Nadu and certain interior parts in the state saw torrential rainfall on Wednesday as remnants of Cyclone Ditwah, the weakened depression, further weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area. Rain pounded Chennai and neighbouring Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram districts, inundating roads in residential areas. Villupuram, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai also experienced frequent heavy rainfall with brief intervals as the depression moved inland. Meanwhile, an official of the Greater Chennai Corporation said it was bailing out water and trying to restore normalcy in traffic. “We are striving to ensure that the subways don’t get inundated so as to cause hardship to the people,” he said. Where is Cyclone Ditwah remnant now: As per the India Meteorological Department's latest update on Wednesday, the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts moved slowly southwestwards and weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over coasts and their neighbourhood at 5:30 am. The weather office said that the low-pressure area is "very likely to continue to move southwestwards slowly across north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and weaken further into a low-pressure area during next 24 hours".

