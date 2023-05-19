Home / World News / Around 800,000 people affected by Cyclone Mocha in Myanmar: UN

Around 800,000 people affected by Cyclone Mocha in Myanmar: UN

AFP |
May 19, 2023 03:12 PM IST

The cyclone left a trail of devastation across Myanmar's Rakhine State, with houses flattened, roads cut off by uprooted trees, hospitals and schools destroyed.

At least 800,000 people in Myanmar need emergency food aid and other assistance after Cyclone Mocha slammed into the conflict-torn country earlier this week, the United Nations said Friday.

A view of the damage caused by Cyclone Mocha in Sittwe, Myanmar. (via REUTERS)
A view of the damage caused by Cyclone Mocha in Sittwe, Myanmar. (via REUTERS)

Read here: Cyclone Mocha death toll reaches 145 in Myanmar, says junta

"The cyclone left a trail of devastation across Myanmar's Rakhine State, with houses flattened, roads cut off by uprooted trees, hospitals and schools destroyed, and telecommunications and power lines severely disrupted," Anthea Webb, the UN World Food Programme's deputy regional director for Asia and the Pacific, told reporters in Geneva.

“There are at least 800,000 people in urgent need of emergency food assistance.”

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
myanmar united nations rakhine state cyclone + 2 more
myanmar united nations rakhine state cyclone + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out