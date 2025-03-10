‘Damn proud’: Justin Trudeau hails Liberal Party's past work in farewell speech as Canada PM

Outgoing Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday took the stage in Ottawa and delivered an emotional farewell speech, saying that he is “damn proud” of the work him and his Liberal Party administration has done in Canada in the past ten years. Outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his farewell speech at Liberal Party's convention in Ottawa.(Reuters)

Trudeau, however, said that this night "is about our future as a party, as a country".

He also said that the Liberal Party has a "responsibility to ensure that Canada stays the best nation on earth".

Trudeau highlighted how Canadians are now showing what makes them Canadians, "by proudly embracing who we are" as existential challenges emerge.

‘Your country needs you’

He said that Ottawa has embraced its diversity and proudly shown off its heritage to the world. In a subtle manner, he also hit out at US President Donald Trump's economic threat saying that Canada "is a country who will fight when we must, elbows up".

He told Liberal supporters that the party, once again, needs them. "Your country needs you maybe more than ever. And I have no doubt that you will answer the call, because you've done it before. Liberals will meet this moment," he said.

Ahead of the announcement of his successor, the outgoing prime minister described the moment as a "nation-defining" one, saying that "Democracy is not a given, freedom is not a given, even Canada is not a given".

In a motivational note, he told the crowd gathered at the convention that the whole world is "looking to see what Canadians will do".

He urged the crowd to not dwell on all the great things that have been achieved in the past, but to rather inspire to achieve more over the next 10 years and the decades to come.

"Let us remain steadfast, defiant and united and let us not just think about our party, let us prove our love of country," he added while concluding his speech.

Notably, before Trudeau's resignation announcement in January, the Liberals were headed towards an electoral wipeout, but the leadership change and US President Donald Trump's influence dramatically impacted the race.

The next prime minister will have to negotiate with Trump over his threats of additional tariffs imposition on Canada, and may soon also face the opposition Conservatives in the general election in Ottawa.