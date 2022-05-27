Days after Texas mass shooting, US gun lobby to hold event; Trump to speak
As the United States still emerges from the shock after Tuesday's shooting at an elementary school in Texas' Uvalde city, one of the country’s biggest gun lobbies - the National Rifle Association (NRA) - has pressed ahead with preparations for its annual gathering starting on Friday in Houston, about 450 km away from Tuesday's crime scene.
A report by news agency Reuters on Friday said that the NRA is likely to shrug off new calls for more gun control measures despite the latest shooting not just in Uvalde, but also at a supermarket in New York's Buffalo earlier in May.
Former United States President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak during the annual gathering on Friday.
A page on the NRA's website that is dedicated to the gathering paid tributes to the victims of the Uvalde school shooting on Wednesday.
“Our deepest sympathies are with the families and victims involved in this horrific and evil crime. On behalf of our members, we salute the courage of school officials, first responders and others who offered their support and services,” the website said.
“Although an investigation is underway and facts are still emerging, we recognize this was the act of a lone, deranged criminal. As we gather in Houston, we will reflect on these events, pray for the victims, recognize our patriotic members, and pledge to redouble our commitment to making our schools secure,” it added.
The association's decision to proceed with the annual gathering despite planned protests is part of a decades-long strategy of standing up to pressure for gun control that harks back to the Columbine High School shooting in 1999 Colorado state, Reuters reported.
Two students of the high school, Eric David Harris and Dylan Bennet Klebold killed 12 classmates and a teacher before they died by suicide. The Columbine massacre is considered to be one of the deadliest school shootings in the United States.
At that time, the NRA's annual meeting was set to take place in Denver, just days after the shooting. However, the meeting was scaled down and the accompanying gun show was cancelled, Reuters further reported citing media reports from that time.
-
'Impossible to isolate Russia', Putin warns, Zelensky fears genocide: 10 points
Underlining that it was “impossible to isolate” Moscow, Russian president Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned the West, stressing that “those who try would primarily hurt themselves”. His remarks come as the Ukraine war grinds into the fourth month with global food and fuel supply hit badly. A relentless Putin, however, is showing no signs of budging. Meanwhile, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky has accused the Kremlin of attempting a “genocide” in Donbas.
-
Imran, PTI leaders booked over arson, vandalism by supporters during Azadi March
In the first case, a First Information Report was registered for fire and vandalism on the Jinnah Avenue, while a second FIR was launched for arson and damage to property in the Express Chowk area of the city. Both the FIRs were registered on the complaint of police officials, but the second case clearly named Imran Khan and senior PTI leaders Asad Umar, Imran Ismail, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Ali Amin Gandapur and Ali Nawaz Awan among others.
-
Instagram down for thousands of users: Downdetector
Meta Platforms Inc's image-sharing platform Instagram was down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com. More than 6,000 users reported issues with Instagram on Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users. Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
-
Powerful 7.2-magnitude quake rocks southern Peru
A strong 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked southeastern Peru on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, with Peruvian authorities adding there were no dead or injured. The quake hit at 7:02 am local time (1202 GMT), at a depth of 218 kilometers (135 miles), according to the USGS, sending people fleeing into the streets. Peru's National Seismological Center said the quake had a magnitude of 6.9 and a depth of 240 kilometers.
-
Facebook to roll out updated privacy policy from July 26
Social media platform Meta, formerly Facebook, has started sending out notification to users about privacy policy update which it will roll out from July 26, the company said on Thursday. Meta in its post said that it has rewritten and re-designed its privacy policy to make it easier to understand and clearer about how it uses users' information.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics