‘Powerful political signal’, 'relations will remain strong’: World leaders react to Democrats’ US midterms victory

While some leaders described the outcome as a sign of changing political sentiment among American voters, others warned that the result could deepen political divisions in the US and complicate decision-making during the remainder of Trump's term.

The results are expected to have implications beyond American politics, particularly for international trade, security, energy prices and Washington's relations with its allies.

Political leaders from several countries reacted on Wednesday as the Democrats registered an impressive show in the US midterm elections, dealing a huge blow to President Donald Trump.

Will US relations with Japan, Taiwan and Greece change after the midterm results?

Will US relations with Japan, Taiwan and Greece change after the midterm results?

Why did Iran say the Democrats’ midterm victory would not change US policy toward Tehran?

Why did Iran say the Democrats’ midterm victory would not change US policy toward Tehran?

Iranian leaders welcomed the result as a rejection of Trump's policies but cautioned against expecting a change in Washington's approach towards Tehran.

Also read | US midterm elections: Exit poll shows 6 in every 10 Americans feel Iran war was a 'wrong decision'

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said those expecting changes in the American political system to improve relations with Tehran were "gravely mistaken".

In a letter shared on his social media account, Khamenei, who has not been seen publicly since the war began in late February, said: “If there are still those who harbour even a slight hope for a change in behaviour or partisan and factional shifts within the system of domination, or who imagine that by giving concessions to America they can dissuade it from hostility toward the Iranian nation, they are gravely mistaken.”

European leaders raise concerns over Ukraine Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez said the election results indicated that the far-right political wave was losing momentum.

Also read | 'Every question is a hit job': Trump comes down heavily on Fox News' midterm exit poll

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere described the outcome as a significant political signal, suggesting that American voters were moving towards a different direction.

"This is a powerful political signal about a change of course among American voters.

"Voices are now emerging in American politics that are closer to us than the president and the administration have stood for, for example on climate and environment, and in foreign policy and development aid policy."

European Parliament Vice President Christel Schaldemose said the result could create opportunities for Ukraine, climate policies and international relations.

"Not because everything now changes for the better, but because it could benefit the support for Ukraine, the green transition, and relations with the rest of the world."

She added that the European Union should continue strengthening its independence.

"But the EU must continue the course of standing stronger and standing on its own two feet. That's not up for debate."

Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken also highlighted the potential consequences of the election, particularly for European security and economic interests.

"Governing in the United States will be almost impossible in the coming years given the level of internal division and polarisation. As a European politician I will mainly look of course to trade policies, support to Ukraine and NATO."

Russia says US election will not change its foreign policy Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Trump remained in office and expressed hope that his efforts towards peace would continue.

"President Trump remains in office. We sincerely hope that he will continue his peacemaking efforts. There is already some groundwork in place. Another round of trilateral talks is coming up very soon. These include successful peacemaking and humanitarian initiatives. We hope that all of this will continue. Ultimately, this is an internal American matter."

China's Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, said it had no information to provide when asked about a potential trilateral meeting involving the US, China and Russia in Shenzhen.

Japan, Taiwan and Greece underline importance of US ties Japan said the election outcome would not affect its strategic relationship with Washington.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said the alliance remained central to Tokyo's foreign and security policy.

"Regardless of the outcome of this election, the Japan-US alliance is the cornerstone of Japan's foreign and security policy.

"As the international situation becomes turbulent and increasingly uncertain, a strong Japan-US alliance is essential for maximising Japan's national interests and for peace and stability in the international community."

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said it was monitoring developments closely and would continue engaging with both American political parties and institutions.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to closely monitor developments in the US midterm elections. Our country's policy toward the United States has always been guided by the principles of non-partisanship, building broad-based goodwill, and active engagement, and has long enjoyed the consistent support of parties in the US Congress, and the executive branch. Building on this foundation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to deepen comprehensive cooperation with the United States across various fields —including security, trade, technology, and education — to ensure that the US Congress and local governments continue to prioritize and support US-Taiwan relations and issues of mutual concern."

Greece also sought to reassure that its strategic partnership with Washington would remain unchanged.

Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis told local SKAI television:

"Greek-American relations will remain strong. The United States is our strategic ally, and this will continue for major projects and all major agreements. Nothing will be affected by this outcome. It is obvious that we respect every outcome; the conclusions are clear."

He added, “Beyond that, what I can tell you is that it appears that on the key committees there will be individuals with whom the Greek government has very good relations, and that is important for the country.”