'Every question is a hit job': Trump comes down heavily on Fox News' midterm exit poll
Donald Trump claimed that Fox News had suffered a 27% decline because of its coverage of Democrats critical of him.
President Donald Trump continued his attacks on the media on Tuesday, turning his criticism toward Fox News over its coverage and describing the network’s midterm election polls as the “worst.”
“The FoxNews Poll, always the worst, is so insulting with the questions they ask,” Trump posted on Truth Social.
He further claimed that every question asked by the network amounted to a “hit job” and dismissed the responses as “BULLS*IT!”
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“Every question is a hit job, and every answer is ‘BULLS*IT!’ This has been going on for years,” Trump said.
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Trump targets Fox News host Jessica Tarlov
Trump had also taken a personal swipe at Fox News host Jessica Tarlov just minutes before his criticism of the network’s election polls, targeting her voice in a Truth Social post.
"Watching the Pre-Election Results on FoxNews, but I can't stand Jessica Tarlov's voice — DUMB AS A ROCK, but it's the voice that gets me. " He added, "Have to go somewhere else until that LOSER is off the air — I'll be back later!"
Trump claims Fox ratings plunge
Trump later turned his attention to the network’s ratings, claiming that Fox News had suffered a 27% decline because of its coverage of Democrats critical of him. He argued that viewers who had stopped watching the network understood where the blame lay, adding that his own poll numbers remained stronger than ever.
“FoxNews Ratings are way down (27%!) because they’re spending too much time covering the Trump Deranged Dumocrats! All of those people who used to watch Fox, and no longer do, get it. It’s them, not me — My numbers are better than they have ever been,” he posted.
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Trump’s relationship with Fox News has been inconsistent over the years. While he has frequently appeared for interviews on the network, he has also brought several of its prominent hosts into his Cabinet.
During his second term, Trump and his allies have repeatedly criticized the Rupert Murdoch-owned network over its polling and news coverage, accusing it of failing to provide sufficient support for the president and his agenda.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More