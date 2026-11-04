‘Trump is still your president’: White House after Democrats win big in midterms

The post comes after Democrats flipped more than two dozen seats in the House of Representatives and at least seven Senate seats, making significant inroads in traditionally Republican states.

The White House on Wednesday posted a photograph of US President Donald Trump on X with the message, “PSA: Trump is still your president,” following major Democratic gains in the US midterm elections 2026.

What reasons were given for Republicans’ losses in the 2026 midterms?

What reasons were given for Republicans’ losses in the 2026 midterms?

Why did the White House post “Trump is still your president” after Democrats won big in the midterms?

Why did the White House post “Trump is still your president” after Democrats won big in the midterms?

The post ended with the line, “Thank you for your attention to this matter,” a phrase often used by Trump in his communications across social media handles. It has appeared amid the unfolding midterm results, which will determine the composition of the US Congress and could reshape the political landscape in next two years of Trump's presidency.

Track LIVE updates from US midterm election results

Trump says Iran war played a role in his party's defeats Trump said that he thought the Iran war played a role in the Republican Party's losses in the US midterms.

“I think part of it was Iran, but at the same time, people understood the importance of what I have done with Iran. Historically, it will be much more important than this evening because you can’t let the number one state sponsor of terror have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.

Also Read | China to UK and Russia: How world leaders reacted to Donald Trump’s US midterms defeat

Trump also expressed surprise at the results. “I'm a little bit surprised. I thought they'd do better,” the president told Fox News.

Speaking about the lead-up to the November 3 elections, Trump said, “We had tremendous rallies. We had about 30 of them. There were thousands and thousands of people outside, let alone inside, couldn't get in.” He added, “I thought that I could transfer those people onto candidates.”

According to Newswire, Trump has cancelled public appearances after the heavy losses in the midterms.

Democrats win big Democrats scored Senate victories in South Carolina, North Carolina, Iowa, Kansas, Ohio, Texas and Maine. In Maine, former logger Troy Jackson defeated longtime Republican Senator Susan Collins, while Adam Hamilton became the first Democrat elected to the Senate from Kansas since 1932.

In Texas, Democrats won both a Senate seat and the governor's race, ending decades of Republican rule. In Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed became the first Muslim elected to the US Senate. El-Sayed also took aim at US Vice President JD Vance and President Donald Trump, both of whom had repeatedly criticised him during the campaign. “JD, habibi, it is an irony—you are constitutionally obligated to swear me in, in January," he said, AFP reported.

Democrats also made gains in House races across Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Arizona, North Carolina, Wisconsin and New Jersey, including districts Trump had comfortably won in 2024.

The party further secured Georgia's governorship, with former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms becoming the first Black woman to hold the office.

Republicans, meanwhile, had some consolation in Florida, where Trump-backed Byron Donalds became the state's first Black governor, while Ashley Moody retained her Senate seat.

(With inputs from agencies)