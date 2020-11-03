Death toll from Turkey earthquake reaches 100: Disaster authority
The death toll from Friday’s earthquake in the Aegean Sea has reached 100, with Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) announcing that 98 people had died in the western Turkish city of Izmir.
Two teenagers also died on the Greek island of Samos, authorities said. It was the deadliest quake to hit Turkey in nearly a decade.
