Home / World News / Death toll rises to at least 25 in massive Cambodia hotel-casino fire

Death toll rises to at least 25 in massive Cambodia hotel-casino fire

world news
Published on Dec 30, 2022 12:18 PM IST

Cambodia Casino Fire: "The death toll now is around 25," said Sek Sokhom, director of the Banteay Meanchey provincial information department

Cambodia Casino Fire: A view of the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino where a fire broke out.(Reuters)
AFP |

The death toll from a fire at a Cambodian hotel-casino near the border with Thailand has risen to at least 25, a Cambodian official said Friday.

Watch: Chilling video of people jumping from building to escape Cambodia fire

"The death toll now is around 25," said Sek Sokhom, director of the Banteay Meanchey provincial information department, adding some of the bodies that had been recovered were found along staircases within the complex.

