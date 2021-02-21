Deaths in Texas caused by cheap power plants unable to run in cold: Bill Gates
Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has criticized US energy companies whose power plants were not able to operate in extremely cold weather in the US state of Texas and failed, causing blackouts that resulted in deaths of residents who were deprived of power necessary to keep their households warm.
"This is natural gas plants, largely, that weren't weatherized. They could've been. It costs money, and the trade off was made, and it didn't work out, and it's tragic that it has lead to people dying," Gates told CNN late on Saturday.
Snowfalls, sub-zero temperatures and biting wind continue to test the United States' southwest and Texas, in particular, for a few weeks now. Earlier on Saturday, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality spokesperson Tiffany Young told Sputnik that nearly 15 million local residents were affected by the cold-caused disruption of water supply systems.
Tens of thousands of households are still without electricity. According to media reports, 58 people have died in 10 states, a majority of them in Texas, because of the winter storm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid data will determine how quickly UK emerges from lockdown: Matt Hancock
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deaths in Texas caused by cheap power plants unable to run in cold: Bill Gates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy may follow UK’s example on mass vaccination: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abducted UNHCR aid worker pleads for his rescue in video released by Boko Haram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prominent Greek actor-director arrested, charged with rape
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi women can join armed forces in latest widening of rights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I thought we were done': Parts fall from sky in plane scare
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Head of UN nuclear watchdog meets Iran nuclear chief in Tehran
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK to speed Covid-19 vaccine program, to offer shots to all adults by July-end
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More protests and funeral follow deadly shootings in Myanmar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel prisoner swap includes Covid-19 vaccines for Syria: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recep Tayyip Erdogan wishes to improve relations with new US administration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar protesters' resolve strengthens following death of activists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Storm Dujuan: 51,400 Filipinos evacuated across 5 provinces
- The first storm to hit the Philippines this year maintained its maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers (40 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 80 km/h, the state weather bureau said in its 2 p.m. report.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Seoul to administer Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccines from Feb 27, says PM Sye-kyun
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox