IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Debate to begin in US Senate on Prez Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill
US President Joe Biden gestures as he speaks during a call to congratulate the Nasa JPL Perseverance team on the successful Mars landing, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on March 4, 2021. (AFP)(HT_PRINT)
US President Joe Biden gestures as he speaks during a call to congratulate the Nasa JPL Perseverance team on the successful Mars landing, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on March 4, 2021. (AFP)(HT_PRINT)
world news

Debate to begin in US Senate on Prez Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill

The Senate voted on Thursday to take up the bill in a party-line 51-50 vote, with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie. But Republicans delayed the start of the debate by forcing the hours-long reading of the full text of the 628-page measure.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:42 PM IST

A sharply divided US Senate will begin a contentious debate on Friday on a $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill that is President Joe Biden's first major legislative initiative, with Democrats pressing ahead without any Republican support.

The Senate voted on Thursday to take up the bill in a party-line 51-50 vote, with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie. But Republicans delayed the start of the debate by forcing the hours-long reading of the full text of the 628-page measure.

The Senate is expected to debate the bill three hours on Friday before considering a multitude of amendments, which could require a marathon voting session, before taking a vote on final passage in a process that could extend into the weekend. Republicans are expected to use procedural maneuvers to slow the process.

If the Senate approves the bill, it will have to be sent back to the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives for final passage. Democrats hope Biden can sign the bill into law before March 14, when some of the current benefits run out.

With no votes to spare, Senate Democrats have tweaked the measure to ensure all 50 of their members would support it. Those changes would steer more aid to smaller U.S. states and add money for infrastructure projects, among other adjustments.

But efforts by some senators to alter temporary federal unemployment benefits failed. The Senate bill keeps the House plan for $400 per-week payments through Aug. 29. It was unclear whether any senators would try to change that figure, possibly to $300, during the amendment process in coming days.

"The time is now to move forward with big, bold, strong relief for the American people," said Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who has promised to keep the Senate at work until the bill is passed.

Republicans, who broadly backed Covid-19 relief spending early in the pandemic, have criticized the bill's price tag.

The relief legislation includes funding for vaccines and medical supplies, extends jobless assistance and provides a new round of emergency financial aid to households, small businesses and state and local governments. Opinion polls indicate broad public support.

Senate Democrats on Wednesday tightened criteria for stimulus checks so fewer high-income households would qualify.

The compromise means that 9 million fewer households would receive a stimulus payment than in the last tranche of payouts in 2020. It also lowers the cost of the legislation by $12 billion, according to Senate Democrats. On Thursday, they said they had increased minimum payments to states with smaller rural populations to match the $1.25 billion minimum contained in last year's CARES Act. The bill passed by the House set the floor at $500 million.

The pandemic has killed nearly 520,000 Americans and thrown millions out of work, although infection rates have eased in recent weeks as more people are vaccinated.

'BIG, BLOATED, WASTEFUL'

The Senate's No. 2 Republican, John Thune, said larger states like California, New York and Illinois still got the lion's share in the "big, bloated, wasteful bill."

"You've got taxpayers in places like South Dakota and North Carolina and Georgia and other places around the country that essentially are writing checks to states which really aren't needed," Thune told PBS.

Democrats also included $10 billion for infrastructure, $8.5 billion for health providers and expanded healthcare subsidies for those who lose their jobs.

In the Senate, bills usually require the support of 60 senators. But the coronavirus relief bill is being advanced under a legislative maneuver known as reconciliation that allows passage with a simple majority vote.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states coronavirus
Close
US President Joe Biden gestures as he speaks during a call to congratulate the Nasa JPL Perseverance team on the successful Mars landing, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on March 4, 2021. (AFP)(HT_PRINT)
US President Joe Biden gestures as he speaks during a call to congratulate the Nasa JPL Perseverance team on the successful Mars landing, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on March 4, 2021. (AFP)(HT_PRINT)
world news

Debate to begin in US Senate on Prez Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:42 PM IST
The Senate voted on Thursday to take up the bill in a party-line 51-50 vote, with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie. But Republicans delayed the start of the debate by forcing the hours-long reading of the full text of the 628-page measure.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Ngong Cyprian receives his first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine from Dr Faisal Shuaib, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, at the National hospital in Abuja, Nigeria, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde (REUTERS)
Dr Ngong Cyprian receives his first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine from Dr Faisal Shuaib, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, at the National hospital in Abuja, Nigeria, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde (REUTERS)
world news

Doctor gets Nigeria's first Covid-19 vaccine amid cheers and hope

Reuters, Abuja
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:39 PM IST
  • Two other male doctors and one female nurse were also inoculated in white tents draped in green, the colours of the national flag, while cameras rolled and officials clapped and cheered.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Morris, while speaking to the broadcaster, said that he was “stunned” to see the image of a ship floating in the air.(David Morris/APEX via BBC)
Morris, while speaking to the broadcaster, said that he was “stunned” to see the image of a ship floating in the air.(David Morris/APEX via BBC)
world news

Floating ship clicked off English coast, expert calls it ‘rare phenomenon’

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:37 PM IST
A BBC meteorologist, David Braine, explained the phenomenon and said that “a super mirage” has caused the ship to appear as floating in the air, because of “special atmospheric conditions that bend light.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hong Kong protesters gather outside a detention centre in Lai Chi Kok to demand the release of protesters, in Hong Kong, China. (Lucy Nicholson / REUTERS)
Hong Kong protesters gather outside a detention centre in Lai Chi Kok to demand the release of protesters, in Hong Kong, China. (Lucy Nicholson / REUTERS)
world news

Four Hong Kong activists released on bail after prosecutors withdraw appeal

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:55 PM IST
The four are part of a group of 47 activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion in a case that has triggered global concern that Beijing is using the security law to crush dissent and wipe out meaningful opposition in the former British colony.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“We welcome the agreement we are seeking, which will now put an end to many years of costly and time-consuming disputes over the German nuclear phase-out,” read a Vattenfall statement.(AFP)
“We welcome the agreement we are seeking, which will now put an end to many years of costly and time-consuming disputes over the German nuclear phase-out,” read a Vattenfall statement.(AFP)
world news

Germany compensates utilities $2.9 Billion for nuclear exit

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:52 PM IST
  • The deal ends the decade-long battle between the government and Germany’s biggest energy companies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police barricade tape cordons off a knife attack site in Vetlanda, Sweden March 3, 2021.(REUTERS)
Police barricade tape cordons off a knife attack site in Vetlanda, Sweden March 3, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

Afghan suspected of stabbing 7 held in custody in Sweden

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:06 PM IST
  • The man, who has Afghan citizenship, was described by Swedish media as an asylum-seeker whose residence permit had expired last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A pharmacist prepares a syringe from a vial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.(AP)
A pharmacist prepares a syringe from a vial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.(AP)
world news

France backs Italy’s call to stop exports of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:00 PM IST
The backing from a major European Union country comes after Australia called on the European Commission to take a look at Italy’s actions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A bystander listens Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the nation on television. ( AFP)
A bystander listens Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the nation on television. ( AFP)
world news

Pak election commission meets to discuss Imran Khan's allegations

PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Prime Minister Khan, in a televised address to the country on Thursday, lashed out at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) which he said failed to stop corruption in Wednesday's closely-contested Senate elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On a smoggy day in Beijing, Premier Li Keqiang said the country will reduce carbon emissions per unit of economic output by 18% over the next five years. (Representative Image)(Unsplash)
On a smoggy day in Beijing, Premier Li Keqiang said the country will reduce carbon emissions per unit of economic output by 18% over the next five years. (Representative Image)(Unsplash)
world news

China to cut carbon emissions per economic unit of output by 18% in five years

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Many are waiting to see whether the government will unveil more detailed regulations on carbon-intense industries such as steel and cement manufacturing later this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While the COVAX initiative was created to ensure that low- and middle-income countries receive Covid-19 vaccines, it has faced delays and limited supply.(Reuters)
While the COVAX initiative was created to ensure that low- and middle-income countries receive Covid-19 vaccines, it has faced delays and limited supply.(Reuters)
world news

Africa welcomes Covax doses but warns against 'selfishness'

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:53 PM IST
“Rich countries should not be so selfish,” Pontiano Kaleebu, head of the Uganda Virus Research Institute, said as his country prepared to receive its first doses. “It’s a concern, and everyone is talking about it.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US president Donald Trump will be allowed back on YouTube but only when the threat of his inciting violence abates.(AFP)
Former US president Donald Trump will be allowed back on YouTube but only when the threat of his inciting violence abates.(AFP)
world news

What is YouTube ‘three-strikes’ system Trump channel will remain subject to

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:52 PM IST
  • YouTube chief executive Susan Wojcicki stressed that the three-strikes system applies to everyone and no one has the privilege of exception.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pope Francis prepares to leave from Fiumicino's International airport Leonardo da Vinci, near Rome, for Baghdad, Iraq.(AP)
Pope Francis prepares to leave from Fiumicino's International airport Leonardo da Vinci, near Rome, for Baghdad, Iraq.(AP)
world news

Pope lands in Iraq on first-ever papal visit to rally Christians

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP, Baghdad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:41 PM IST
  • The Iraqi government is eager to show off the relative security it has achieved after years of wars and militant attacks that nevertheless continue even today.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Ebola virus causes severe vomiting and diarrhoea and is spread through contact with body fluids.(AP)
The Ebola virus causes severe vomiting and diarrhoea and is spread through contact with body fluids.(AP)
world news

WHO sees Ebola risk as 'very high' for Guinea's neighbours

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:29 PM IST
WHO's Guinea representative, Georges Alfred Ki-Zerbo, told a virtual briefing that 18 cases had been identified and four of those people had died.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China was moving forward with plans to buy up oil for its emergency reserves in April of last year, people familiar the plans said at the time.(Reuters)
China was moving forward with plans to buy up oil for its emergency reserves in April of last year, people familiar the plans said at the time.(Reuters)
world news

China plans expansion in Arctic region with push for building 'Polar Silk Road'

PTI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:24 PM IST
  • China has made clear its intention to expand in the Arctic region and published a white paper on this in early 2018 calling for its transformation into a “Polar Silk Road”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The US is expected to closely adhere to a 1991 chemical weapons law and follow-up with a second, more extensive round of sanctions unless Russia meets certain conditions.(AP)
The US is expected to closely adhere to a 1991 chemical weapons law and follow-up with a second, more extensive round of sanctions unless Russia meets certain conditions.(AP)
world news

US, UK weigh Russia sanctions over use of chemical weapons, possibly target debt

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:03 PM IST
The Biden administration announced its first sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, punishing the Kremlin for the poisoning and jailing of opposition leader Alexey Navalny.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP