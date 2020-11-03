e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / ‘India stands with Austria’: PM Modi tweets condolences over Vienna terror attacks

‘India stands with Austria’: PM Modi tweets condolences over Vienna terror attacks

Gunmen attacked at least six locations in central Vienna on Monday, killing two people and injuring at least 14 others. While one of the attackers was shot dead by the police, Austria’s Interior ministry said more than one assailants could be on the loose.

world Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 11:03 IST
hindustan times.com | Edited by Karan Manral
hindustan times.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Police officers stay in position during an operation, in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 (AP/PTI Photo)
Police officers stay in position during an operation, in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 (AP/PTI Photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday conveyed his condolences over the terror attacks in Vienna, tweeting he was “shocked and saddened” by the dastardly attacks in Austria’s capital city. He also said India was with Austria “in this tragic time.”

Read: Two dead, including one suspect, 15 injured in ‘terror’ attack Vienna

“Deeply shocked and saddened by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna. India stands with Austria in this tragic time. My thoughts are with the victims and their families,” PM Modi said in a tweet on Tuesday.

 

Gunmen attacked six locations in Vienna on Monday, starting outside the city’s main synagogue. Two people were killed and at least 14 others were injured in what Austria’s government has called a “repulsive terror attack.” While Vienna Police shot dead one of the attackers, Austria’s Interior minister Karl Nehammer said at least one perpetrator is still on the run.

Speaking at a news conference Nehammer further said, “It’s the hardest day for Austria in many years. We’re dealing with a terror attack the severity of which, thank God, we’ve not experienced in Austria in many years.”

As a precaution, the Interior ministry has reinforced border checks and children are not required to attend school on Tuesday. Though people have been urged to stay at home, Vienna mayor Michael Ludwig said the city would “run normally” on Tuesday. However, there will be tougher police presence on the city’s streets.

Monday’s attack took place on what was the last evening before a nationwide curfew was to come in effect due to the Covid-19 pandemic, across Austria.

The attack also comes on the back of recent stabbing incidents in France-- in capital Paris and Nice. In a statement, French President Emmanuel Macron, who has been the subject of outrage of several Muslim-majority countries in recent days, said, “This is our Europe. Our enemies must know with whom they are dealing. We will not retreat.”

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
‘Last decade was to ensure basic facilities, this will fulfil all aspirations’, says PM Modi at Forbesganj rally
‘Last decade was to ensure basic facilities, this will fulfil all aspirations’, says PM Modi at Forbesganj rally
Nitish Kumar will never become CM again after November 10: Chirag Paswan
Nitish Kumar will never become CM again after November 10: Chirag Paswan
LIVE: 19.26% voter turnout till 11am in 2nd phase of Bihar assembly polls
LIVE: 19.26% voter turnout till 11am in 2nd phase of Bihar assembly polls
Rajput’s mental health may have worsened after sisters gave meds: Police
Rajput’s mental health may have worsened after sisters gave meds: Police
‘India stands with Austria’: PM Modi tweets condolences over Vienna terror attacks
‘India stands with Austria’: PM Modi tweets condolences over Vienna terror attacks
French airstrikes kill over 50 Al Qaeda-linked jihadists in Mali
French airstrikes kill over 50 Al Qaeda-linked jihadists in Mali
First phase of Malabar exercise starts today: All you need to know
First phase of Malabar exercise starts today: All you need to know
On cusp of US election, who’s in lead? Trump vs Biden decoded with Arun Singh
On cusp of US election, who’s in lead? Trump vs Biden decoded with Arun Singh
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In