Delcy Rodríguez family: What to know about Venezuelan VP's father Jorge Antonio, and brother

Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez speaks during the Antifascist Global Parliamentary Forum in Caracas on November 5, 2024.(AFP)

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez has drawn attention following a US military operation that led to the capture of President Nicolás Maduro. While Rodríguez has been a prominent public official for more than a decade, information about her family is limited and largely confined to relatives who also hold political positions in Venezuela.

Here is what is publicly known about her family background.

Delcy Rodríguez’s family

Delcy Rodríguez was born in Caracas on May 18, 1969, Reuters reported.

She is the daughter of Jorge Antonio Rodríguez, a left-wing guerrilla fighter who founded the revolutionary Liga Socialista party in the 1970s. Her father later became a well-known figure in Venezuela’s leftist political movement.

Her brother, Jorge Rodríguez, is a senior government official and currently serves as head of Venezuela’s National Assembly. Reuters reported that Jorge Rodríguez was in Caracas following the US operation that led to Maduro’s capture.

Delcy Rodríguez, meanwhile, was in Russia at the time, according to four sources familiar with her movements cited by Reuters.

There is no verified public reporting confirming whether Rodríguez is married or has children. No confirmed public information is available about other family members or their roles.

Family ties within Venezuela’s government

Reuters has reported that Delcy Rodríguez works closely with her brother within Venezuela’s ruling structure. Both are considered key allies of President Maduro and have held influential roles in government.

When Maduro appointed Rodríguez as vice president in 2018, he publicly praised her, describing her as “a young woman, brave, seasoned, daughter of a martyr,” according to Reuters.

Rodríguez is a trained lawyer who studied at the Central University of Venezuela. She has held several senior posts, including foreign minister and head of the pro-government Constituent Assembly, before becoming vice president.

Following Maduro’s capture, Rodríguez appeared on state television calling on the United States to provide proof of life for the president and his wife, Reuters reported. She also said Maduro remained Venezuela’s only president, contradicting earlier remarks by US President Donald Trump.