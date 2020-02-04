Democrats start 2020 White House race with a blank

world

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 20:51 IST

Democrats’ search for a nominee to take on President Donald Trump in November got off to a disastrous start with party official unable to declare results of the Tuesday Iowa caucuses for more than 12 hours because of a technical snag.

Frustrated with the delay, many of the candidates moved on to the next stage in the nominating contest, the New Hampshire primaries that are due net week, expressing optimism about their performance in Iowa.

“I have a good feeling we’re going to be doing very, very well here in Iowa,” said Senator Bernie Sanders, who has led the polls in Iowa,

“We have the momentum,” said former mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Iowa party officials blamed the delay on issues with the reporting of outcomes from polling stations.

Republicans wrapped up their caucuses easily, on the other hand. Trump is facing two challengers but neither stands a chance.

The president celebrated his victory with a tweet with a swipe the Democrats. “The Democrat Party in Iowa really messed up, but the Republican Party did not,” he wrote Tuesday morning.

“I had the largest re-election vote in the history of that great state, by far, beating President Obama’s previous record by a lot. Also, 97% Plus of the vote! Thank you Iowa!”