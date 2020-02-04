e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Democrats start 2020 White House race with a blank

Democrats start 2020 White House race with a blank

Frustrated with the delay, many of the candidates moved on to the next stage in the nominating contest, the New Hampshire primaries that are due net week, expressing optimism about their performance in Iowa.

world Updated: Feb 04, 2020 20:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Washington
White House
White House(Reuters file photo)
         

Democrats’ search for a nominee to take on President Donald Trump in November got off to a disastrous start with party official unable to declare results of the Tuesday Iowa caucuses for more than 12 hours because of a technical snag.

Frustrated with the delay, many of the candidates moved on to the next stage in the nominating contest, the New Hampshire primaries that are due net week, expressing optimism about their performance in Iowa.

“I have a good feeling we’re going to be doing very, very well here in Iowa,” said Senator Bernie Sanders, who has led the polls in Iowa,

“We have the momentum,” said former mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Iowa party officials blamed the delay on issues with the reporting of outcomes from polling stations.

Republicans wrapped up their caucuses easily, on the other hand. Trump is facing two challengers but neither stands a chance.

The president celebrated his victory with a tweet with a swipe the Democrats. “The Democrat Party in Iowa really messed up, but the Republican Party did not,” he wrote Tuesday morning.

“I had the largest re-election vote in the history of that great state, by far, beating President Obama’s previous record by a lot. Also, 97% Plus of the vote! Thank you Iowa!”

tags
top news
Delhi cops find photo proof to link Kapil Gujjar to AAP, say he joined last year
Delhi cops find photo proof to link Kapil Gujjar to AAP, say he joined last year
10% TDS applicable only on dividend payment by mutual funds: CBDT
10% TDS applicable only on dividend payment by mutual funds: CBDT
High Court to rule tomorrow on plea for black warrant against 4 rape convicts
High Court to rule tomorrow on plea for black warrant against 4 rape convicts
‘Looking to create air defence, logistics theatre commands’: CDS Gen Rawat
‘Looking to create air defence, logistics theatre commands’: CDS Gen Rawat
‘They could even sell Taj Mahal’: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP at Delhi poll rally
‘They could even sell Taj Mahal’: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP at Delhi poll rally
New foreign players make a beeline for Auto Expo 2020
New foreign players make a beeline for Auto Expo 2020
Google admits it sent your private videos in Google Photos to strangers
Google admits it sent your private videos in Google Photos to strangers
Manifesto Wars: Freebies versus Polarization in Capital Clash
Manifesto Wars: Freebies versus Polarization in Capital Clash
trending topics
CoronavirusVirat KohliNATA 2020 registrationBPSC Answer KeyDMRC Admit CardArmaan Jain Wedding ListPoco X2 Launch LiveIndia vs Pakistan Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news