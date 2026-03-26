Did Iran attack US today? CENTCOM fact-checks F18 shot down claims as video goes viral

Taking to X, CENTCOM wrote “No U.S. fighter aircraft have been shot down by Iran.”

CENTCOM's clarification comes at a time when the US and Israel are engaged in war with Iran. Joint airstrikes by the nations took out Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

US Central Command issued a fact-check on Wednesday after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ( IRGC ) claimed they'd struck a F/A-18 fighter jet over Chabahar. The IRGC had claimed that the US jet had been struck using ‘new advanced air defense systems.’

CENTCOM issued their fact-check even as a video appearing to show a plane getting hit went viral. Many said it was a US F18 that had been hit. Russian state-backed media RT posted a copy of the video and wrote “US F-18 JET HIT BY AIR DEFENSES OVER IRAN — IRGC.”

The CENTCOM post also drew a range of reactions.

US F18 shot down? CENTCOM fact-check draws reactions Many people questioned how the video could be fake. “Literally a video of US fighter aircraft being shot down over Iran,” one person remarked. Another added “Slow Motion.. Direct Impact Can Be Seen,” and shared a slow motion clip of the video.

Yet another added “So…what’s the video that we all saw of?.”

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Prior to this, Iran had also claimed to have brought down a F-35 jet of the US military. However, US authorities did not confirm a hit from Iran though they did acknowledge that the plane had had to make an emergency landing.

Meanwhile, the war against Iran has brought a lot of heat on President Donald Trump back home. He's faced criticism for entering into combat after his presidential promise was less wars. Republican Nancy Mace today spoke out about the war and said on X “The justifications presented to the American public for the war in Iran were not the same military objectives we were briefed on today in the House Armed Services Committee. This gap is deeply troubling. The longer this war continues, the faster it will lose the support of Congress and the American people.”