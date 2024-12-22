Did Saudi Arabia warn Germany about suspect of Christmas market attack in Magdeburg? What report claimed

A media report has claimed that Saudi Arabia issued multiple warnings to German authorities about the suspect, who rammed a car into the crowd at a Christmas market in Magdeburg on Friday evening, killing five people and injuring over 200 others. People outside Magdeburg Cathedral follow a memorial service for victims of Friday's Christmas Market attack, where a car drove into a crowd, in Magdeburg, Germany,(AP)

Saudi officials sent four formal notifications, known as “Notes Verbal”, to German intelligence services and the country's foreign ministry. These warnings identified the individual, reported by German media as Taleb Al Abdulmohsen , and highlighted concerns about his activities and beliefs, CNN reported, citing sources.

However, according to the report, all of the warnings were ignored.

The complaints against the suspect included allegations that he tried to persuade Saudi citizens to leave the country and abandon their religion. Saudi Arabia is said to have been aware of the man's “fairly radical perspective.”

According to another report by CNN, Saudi Arabia had alerted German officials about the man at least three times before the attack.

The first warning came in 2007 and was connected to concerns held by Saudi authorities that Taleb A. had expressed radical views of varying kinds.

The Kingdom considers him a fugitive and requested his extradition from Germany between 2007 and 2008. The German authorities reportedly refused, citing concerns for the man's safety should he return to his native country.

Saudi authorities alleged that the man suspected of the Magdeburg Christmas market attack had harassed Saudis living abroad who opposed his political views. Further, the CNN source stated that the man had become a supporter of Germany's far-right party, Alternative for Germany (AfD), and adopted radical anti-Islamic views.

World leaders in shock after Magdeburg Market attack

Following the Magdeburg Market attack, world leaders expressed shock over the incident on Friday, offering condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured in the German city.

French President Emmanuel Macron also conveyed his solidarity with Germany.

“Deeply shocked by the horror that struck the Magdeburg Christmas market in Germany this evening. My thoughts are with the victims, the injured, and their loved ones. France shares the pain of the German people and expresses its full solidarity,” Macron wrote on X.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the attack, stating, “I am deeply shocked by the brutal attack on the defenceless crowd at the Christmas market in Magdeburg. I stand with the entire government, the families of the victims, the injured and all the German people. Violence must have no place in our democracies.”

Security forces are continuing their investigation to uncover the motive behind the attack, with authorities stressing that there is no indication of further threats, CNN reported.