'Did you get your Pizza Hut?' CPM's Puducherry unit lashes out at Gorbachev after his death

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, died on Tuesday in Moscow at the age of 91. Gorbachev is credited with not only reducing hostilities between the West and the former Soviet Union (USSR), but also hailed for bringing the Cold War to an end.

However, the official Twitter handle of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Puducherry lashed out at the late leader by sharing visuals of his TV ad for Pizza hut, which is now doing the rounds on social media.

“Mikhail Gorbachev, a traitor to socialism and the destroyer of the USSR, died at the age of 92,” CPI (M) Puducherry’s tweet read.

The commercial ad that was shot in shot in 1997 shows Gorbachev walking across Red Square and into a Pizza Hut restaurant. Customers in the restaurant debate Gorbachev's legacy and reforms at the restaurant. "Because of him, we have economic disarray!" adds one of the diners.

Another diner claims that we have chance and freedom because of the late Soviet leader's policies.

A lady overhears the debate about Gorbachev's reforms and says, "Because of him, we have many things like Pizza Hut!" Following that, all customers salute the leader with "Hail Gorbachev!"

According to media reports, Pizza Hut was one of the first US corporations to approach the USSR. Gorbachev initially refused to participate out of concern for his reputation as a former Soviet leader. He finally agreed since his organisation needed new office space.

Gorbachev was appointed general secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union in 1985 and was compelled to resign in 1991, a year after winning the Nobel Peace Prize, due to the Soviet Union's fall.

