Disturbing video shows moment Israeli ‘double-tap’ strike hit Gaza hospital

Chilling videos of an Israeli airstrike on Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza's Khan Younis showed missiles piercing through the roof of the facility, a blow that killed several, including three journalists. Palestinians try to reach causalties following Israeli strikes on Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on August 25(AFP)

The Israeli double-tap airstrike hit the fourth floor of southern Gaza’s main hospital Monday, killing at least eight people, Gaza’s health ministry said, however other reports carried varying death toll.

Reuters, which lost a cameraman in the strike, said at least 15 had died. Another journalist killed in the strike worked for Al Jazeera, which had lost six staff and freelancers in an attack two weeks ago.

Purported visuals of the attack on social media showed several men engaged in what looked like rescue efforts in an already damaged part of the Nasser Hospital when the double-tap strike hit, leaving thick grey dust behind.

The strike reportedly targeted the reception building of the Nasser Medical Complex.

A double tap strike refers to a shooting technique where two shots are fired in rapid succession at the same target.

Nasser Hospital, the largest in southern Gaza, has witnessed raids and bombardment throughout 22 months of war, with officials citing critical shortages of supplies and staff.

Hussam al-Masri, one of the journalists killed in the strikes according to the officials, was a contractor for Reuters, the news portal said, citing officials. It added that photographer Hatem Khaled, who was also a contractor, was injured.

Among the visuals of the strike, one showed photojournalist Hatem soaked in blood.