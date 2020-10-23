e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Donald Trump blames Speaker Nancy Pelosi for no new Covid relief bill

Donald Trump blames Speaker Nancy Pelosi for no new Covid relief bill

Trump blamed Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi even as Pelosi continues to negotiate a deal with Trump’s emissary, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

world Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 14:24 IST
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Washington
The Republican president suggested Pelosi doesn’t want to do anything that would help him.
The Republican president suggested Pelosi doesn’t want to do anything that would help him.(Bloomberg Photo)
         

President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, have blamed each other and each other’s political parties for the failure to provide a new round of coronavirus aid relief.

Trump blamed Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi even as Pelosi continues to negotiate a deal with Trump’s emissary, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The Republican president suggested Pelosi doesn’t want to do anything that would help him.

Biden asked Trump why he isn’t talking to his “Republican friends” about a deal.

Mitch McConnell, the Senate’s Republican leader, has told his fellow Republicans that he warned the White House against striking a trillion-dollar relief deal with Pelosi before the Nov 3 election.

Biden raised his voice as he reminded viewers of Thursday’s presidential debate that the Democratic-controlled House passed a relief bill months ago. It was ignored by the GOP-led Senate.

tags
top news
Bihar deserves more, you have to choose, says PM Modi at Bhagalpur rally
Bihar deserves more, you have to choose, says PM Modi at Bhagalpur rally
Bihar polls updates: Each and every citizen of the state must vote, says PM Modi
Bihar polls updates: Each and every citizen of the state must vote, says PM Modi
On quiet visit to Mumbai, NCB boss preps for crackdown in Bollywood drugs case
On quiet visit to Mumbai, NCB boss preps for crackdown in Bollywood drugs case
India’s first Covid-19 vaccine will be at least 60% effective: Bharat Biotech
India’s first Covid-19 vaccine will be at least 60% effective: Bharat Biotech
Kapil Dev hospitalised in Delhi due to a heart related issue: Reports
Kapil Dev hospitalised in Delhi due to a heart related issue: Reports
Modi ji, don’t lie to Biharis, says Rahul, blames PM for migrant crisis
Modi ji, don’t lie to Biharis, says Rahul, blames PM for migrant crisis
Is this not insult to Bihar? PM Modi on Opposition’s Article 370 promise
Is this not insult to Bihar? PM Modi on Opposition’s Article 370 promise
US Final Presidential Debate: When Donald Trump called India filthy
US Final Presidential Debate: When Donald Trump called India filthy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In