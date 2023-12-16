close_game
News / World News / 'Hope next US president is…': Vladimir Putin's pick from 2024 race

ByMallika Soni
Dec 16, 2023 10:18 PM IST

Vladimir Putin On US president: Dmitry Peskov accused the West of waging a "war" on Russia by bolstering Ukraine.

Russian president Vladimir Putin hopes that the next US leader will be “more constructive”, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told NBC News. The White House must understand the “importance of the dialogue” he said, claiming that Vladimir Putin is willing to work with “anyone who will understand that from now on, you have to be more careful with Russia and you have to take into account its concerns.”

Vladimir Putin On US president: Russian president Vladimir Putin holds his year-end press conference.(AFP)
Without mentioning US president Joe Biden, Dmitry Peskov said that Donald Trump's assertion that he could end the Russian-Ukrainian war in a single day is misguided. The war is “too complicated”, he said expressing frustration with the US for continuing to fund Ukraine.

It is a waste of money to oppose the invasion, he said, adding, "You have to understand your responsibility for this. You are making this conflict longer."

Dmitry Peskov accused the West of waging a "war" on Russia by bolstering Ukraine after Vladimir Putin reiterated this week that he will not end the war in Ukraine until his goals are achieved. The Russian president addressed concerns from some Russian citizens about another wave of mobilization as he seeks reelection after being in power for nearly 24 years. Dismissing the need for a second wave of mobilization of reservists, Vladimir Putin said that there are some 617,000 Russian soldiers currently in Ukraine, including around 244,000 troops who were called up to fight alongside Russian military.

"There is no need [for additional mobilization]," he said.

On meddling in Russian elections, Vladimir Putin said, "Any interference in Russia's internal affairs will be punished, and punished harshly, according to Russian laws. We are defending the freedom of our people, their sovereignty, their right to choose their future. It's the people and only the people of Russia who are the source of power in our country."

