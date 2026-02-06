Trump pushes for Iran deal with military option on table; Tehran deploys ballistic missile | Top 10 points

Iran and the United States head into high-stakes talks in Oman on Friday under mounting military and diplomatic pressure, with President Donald Trump warning of unspecified “bad things” if a deal is not reached even as Washington signals openness to diplomacy. Tensions between the United States and Iran have been on the edge since nationwide protests hit the latter against the current Islamic regime. (Reuters/AP)

The talks come against the backdrop of a US naval buildup near Iran, described by Trump as a massive “armada”, and deep disagreements over the scope of negotiations, raising doubts over whether the discussions can avert further escalation in an already volatile Middle East.

Ahead of the negotiations, Iran’s foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi stressed that any agreement must rest on equality and respect.

“Iran enters diplomacy with open eyes and a steady memory of the past year. We engage in good faith and stand firm on our rights. Commitments need to be honored. Equal standing, mutual respect and mutual interest are not rhetoric—they are a must and the pillars of a durable agreement,” Araghchi wrote in a post on X.

Hours before the talks, Iranian state TV said the long-range ballistic missile “Khorramshahr 4” had been deployed at an underground Revolutionary Guards missile complex, reported Reuters.