Home / World News / Donald Trump says he believes Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was targeting four US embassies

“I can reveal that I believe it would have been four embassies,” Trump said in an excerpt of an interview due to air later on Fox News.

world Updated: Jan 11, 2020 02:52 IST
Agence France-Presse
Washington
President Donald Trump said Friday that he thinks Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was planning attacks against four US embassies before he was killed last week.

“Probably it was going to be the embassy in Baghdad.” The remarks added some detail to a series of often vague claims made by US officials when asked why Trump, who faces an impeachment trial and a tough re-election fight, ordered the high-risk operation to kill Soleimani.

