Donald Trump says lungs were ‘a little bit infected’ when he was hospitalised

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 14:13 IST

President Donald Trump says he has “nothing, whatsoever” remaining of symptoms from his coronavirus infection. But he acknowledged that doctors determined that his lungs were “a little bit infected” when he was hospitalised.

Trump’s comments came in the opening moments of Thursday night’s town hall-style meeting on NBC. His Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, was appearing at a similar event at the same time on another network.

Trump was seated on stage, not wearing a mask, on a set with several voters spaced several feet apart, all of them wearing masks.

He said he “probably” took a test the day of the opening debate last week.

The duelling events replaced the second presidential debate, which was cancelled because of health concerns.