Donald Trump likely to surrender next week? What lawyer said after indictment

Former US President Donald Trump will likely surrender to the Manhattan District Attorney’s (DA) office early next week, his lawyer Joe Tacopina told NBC News. The report also said that Donald Trump's team is in contact with the prosecutors and his arraignment may take place next week. Donald Trump Surrender: Former US President Donald Trump.(PTI)

"We contacted Mr Trump’s attorney to coordinate his surrender to the Manhattan DA’s Office for arraignment on a Supreme Court indictment, which remains under seal," the spokesperson was quoted by NBC as saying.

For the surrender, the report said that the Secret Service will coordinate with authorities in New York while Donald Trump's legal team will take care of his transportation and security needs.

A New York grand jury indicted Donald Trump over hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election with which he became the first US president to face criminal charges. If Donald Trump is convicted in the case, he will not be disqualified from running for the presidential elections in 2024. Donald Trump filed his candidacy papers for the polls in November last year.

Following years-long investigation, the charges were made against Donald Trump into a payment that his personal lawyer made to porn star Stormy Daniels- a $130,000 pay-out to silence her over an alleged affair. Donald Trump has repeatedly slammed the investigations and said that he was "completely innocent".

