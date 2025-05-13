Donald Trump terminates $450 million in grants to Harvard University days after massive $2.2 billion

US President Donald Trump's administration announced on Tuesday that eight federal agencies will terminate another $430 million in grants to Harvard University, on top of $2.2 billion in federal funding, which was cancelled last week. U.S. President Donald Trump gestures to reporters.(REUTERS)

In a letter sent to Harvard last week, US Education Secretary Linda McMahon criticised the institute, stating that federal funding would not be provided anymore.

“Harvard will cease to be a publicly funded institution and can instead rely on its substantial endowment and wealthy alumni for financial support,” McMahon wrote.

Earlier, the US admin froze nearly $2.3 billion in funding, due to Harvard’s alleged failure to deal with widespread antisemitism in campus. In her letter, McMahon also questioned the university’s admission practices.

She wrote, “Where do many of these ‘students’ come from, who are they, and how do they get into Harvard—or even into our country—and why is there so much HATE?”

A Harvard spokesperson has already responded to the letter. The spokesperson said, “Today’s letter makes new threats to illegally withhold funding for lifesaving research and innovation in retaliation against Harvard for filing its lawsuit on April 21. Harvard will continue to comply with the law, promote and encourage respect for viewpoint diversity, and combat antisemitism in our community. Harvard will also continue to defend against illegal government overreach aimed at stifling research and innovation that make Americans safer and more secure.”

When nearly $2.3 billion was frozen last month, Harvard University issued a public statement, clarifying that it would not comply with the Trump administration’s demands.

In a letter to Harvard Friday, the university’s administration said, “Harvard’s statement today reinforces the troubling entitlement mindset that is endemic in our nation’s most prestigious universities and colleges - that federal investment does not come with the responsibility to uphold civil rights laws.”