Donald Trump touts ‘big progress’ after phone call with Chinese President Xi on trade

US President Donald Trump on Saturday touted “big progress” after a phone call with his Chinese counterpart on trade, after the tariff war between the world’s two biggest economies helped rattle markets.

“Just had a long and very good call with President Xi of China,” Trump said on Twitter.

“Deal is moving along very well. If made, it will be very comprehensive, covering all subjects, areas and points of dispute. Big progress being made!”

Washington and Beijing imposed tit-for-tat tariffs on more than $300 billion worth of goods in total two-way trade earlier this year, locking them in a conflict that has begun to eat into profits and contributed to stock market plunges.

But relations have thawed since Chinese President Xi Jinping and Trump agreed to a 90-day truce in early December.

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 22:41 IST