Home / World News / Don't blame Russia for sky-high energy prices in Europe: Vladimir Putin

Don't blame Russia for sky-high energy prices in Europe: Vladimir Putin

world news
Published on Oct 12, 2022 05:00 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Vladimir Putin said it was developing countries that would pay the highest price in terms of rising energy costs

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin(Reuters)
Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin(Reuters)
Reuters |

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia had nothing to do with the sky-high energy prices that Europeans are facing this winter and blamed the West for stoking a global energy crisis.

Read more: To Macron, with love: Watch Ukraine's not-so ‘romantic' gesture for France

In a speech at an energy forum in Russia, Putin said it was developing countries that would pay the highest price in terms of rising energy costs.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia russian president vladimir putin ukraine war + 2 more
russia ukraine crisis russia russian president vladimir putin ukraine war + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out