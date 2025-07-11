Don't call her 'sir': Bangladesh scraps 'inappropriate, undesirable' Hasina-era rule for women officials

Bangladesh has officially scrapped a Sheikh Hasina-regime rule which required public officials to address the former prime minister and other senior women officials as "sir." As per the official notice issued by the Yunus-led interim government, the directive has been scraped due to its "inappropriate" nature. As per the official notice issued by the Yunus-led interim government, the directive has been scraped due to its "inappropriate" nature.(AP)

Based on a report by Dhaka Tribune, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam shared that the scrapping of the directive was finalised after a meeting of the advisory council in Dhaka.

"During Sheikh Hasina's nearly 16-year-long autocratic rule, a directive was reportedly issued requiring public officials to address her as 'sir,'" the press secretary wrote on Facebook.

"This practice extended to other high-ranking women officials, who were and still are being called 'sir,' which is clearly odd," he added further.

Along with the "sir" order, the advisory council has also scrapped other "outdated" directives and protocol rules.

With the order for "sir" gone, the interim government has stated it will form a review committee to look into an "appropriate" manner to address senior officials and public servants.

The review committee will be led by Syeda Rizwana Hasan, who is also the current advisor on energy, roads, railways, environment, and water resources.

The use of "sir" for female officials has been criticised for many years. The interim government has vowed to work towards a more "respectful and appropriate" term which will match social norms and values of Bangladesh.