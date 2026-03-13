Drone strike near Dubai financial hub: What we know as UAE intercepts Iran threats

Explosions were reported in central Dubai on Friday after an aerial threat was intercepted near the city’s financial district, amid a wider wave of Iranian drone and missile attacks across Gulf countries. The Dubai Government Media Office said debris from a successful aerial interception caused minor damage to a building facade in the area. (@Currentreport1/ X) According to a report by Turkiye Today, an Iranian drone struck near the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), one of the Middle East’s most prominent financial hubs. The outlet reported that a large plume of smoke was seen rising over central Dubai following the incident. The Dubai Government Media Office said debris from a successful aerial interception caused minor damage to a building facade in the area. In a statement, the office said: “Authorities confirm that debris from a successful interception caused a minor incident on the facade of a building in central Dubai. No injuries have been reported.” Officials added that authorities were investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, the UAE National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said the country’s air defense systems were responding to a missile threat, though it did not release additional operational details, according to Turkiye Today. Also Read: As Iran continues missile strikes, here's how Dubai, Abu Dhabi air defences are keeping citizens safe Posts circulating on X also described explosions and thick smoke near the financial district. Eyewitnesses reported hearing loud blasts as air defense systems responded to incoming aerial threats. Some posts claimed a separate drone impact triggered a small fire at a nearby tower, which was quickly extinguished without injuries.