Drone strike near Dubai financial hub: What we know as UAE intercepts Iran threats
Explosions occurred in central Dubai after an Iranian drone was intercepted near the financial district.
Explosions were reported in central Dubai on Friday after an aerial threat was intercepted near the city’s financial district, amid a wider wave of Iranian drone and missile attacks across Gulf countries.
According to a report by Turkiye Today, an Iranian drone struck near the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), one of the Middle East’s most prominent financial hubs. The outlet reported that a large plume of smoke was seen rising over central Dubai following the incident.
The Dubai Government Media Office said debris from a successful aerial interception caused minor damage to a building facade in the area. In a statement, the office said: “Authorities confirm that debris from a successful interception caused a minor incident on the facade of a building in central Dubai. No injuries have been reported.” Officials added that authorities were investigating the incident.
Meanwhile, the UAE National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said the country’s air defense systems were responding to a missile threat, though it did not release additional operational details, according to Turkiye Today.
Also Read: As Iran continues missile strikes, here's how Dubai, Abu Dhabi air defences are keeping citizens safe
Posts circulating on X also described explosions and thick smoke near the financial district. Eyewitnesses reported hearing loud blasts as air defense systems responded to incoming aerial threats.
Some posts claimed a separate drone impact triggered a small fire at a nearby tower, which was quickly extinguished without injuries.
The regional situation has remained tense since the escalation of the US-Israeli conflict on Iran that began on Feb 28. Turkiye Today reported that Iran has launched hundreds of missiles and thousands of drones targeting several Arab countries since the conflict began.
Also Read: Iran to target US and Israeli banks in Middle East? Evacuation begins in Dubai after ‘painful response’ warning
Saudi Arabia also reported intercepting hostile drones. The Saudi Ministry of Defense said two drones were intercepted and destroyed in the Al-Kharj Governorate, while another drone was shot down near the embassies district in Riyadh, according to the ministry.
Officials in the United Arab Emirates have said that the situation remains under control and that investigations into the Dubai incident are ongoing.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More