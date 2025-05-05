‘Dumbest in American history’: Donald Trump trolled for ‘Sith Lord’ Star War post

A Star Wars-themed May 4 celebration post featuring US President Donald Trump on the White House’s official social media account quickly sparked a wave of memes, after it used an AI-generated image of Trump wielding a red lightsaber — the signature weapon of Star Wars villains. The Star Wars-themed post was shared on the official White House social media account.(X)

The image, which is now being heavily trolled by social media users, showed a muscled Trump standing heroically with bald eagles by his side, lightsaber in hand, with Star Wars fans questioning the logic behind the post.

"Happy May the 4th to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting so hard to bring Sith Lords, Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, & well-known MS-13 Gang Members, back into our Galaxy. You’re not the Rebellion—you’re the Empire. May the 4th be with you," The White House captioned the post.

In Star Wars, red lightsabers are associated with Sith Lords like Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine, who represent authoritarianism, fear, and tyranny.

How did the internet respond

The internet was quick to point out the irony, with many calling the post a “self-own.”

One viral comment read, “The only character I see Trump playing in Star Wars is Jabba the Hutt—no makeup needed.”

“You guys know the red lightsaber means you’re the bad guy, right?” another said.

Another user asked if the account was being run by Trump's 19-year-old son Barron while another questioned the professionalism and seriousness of the White House account.

“You DO realise this counts as presidential communication and goes into the Library of Congress forever, right? Do you WANT historians to point to this period as the dumbest in American history?" one user wrote.

"Very strong and all; but he's lowering tariffs on China hahajaja By the way, Trump wasn't like that even in his 30 years," another user wrote.

One user also noted the absence of a Star War nerd in Trump's team. "How do you not have one nerd on staff to tell you what color lightsaber is good and what colour is bad???" he asked.

While most of the users were mocking The White House post, some came to Trump's defence as well. “Red is one of the three colours in our nation’s flag. Context matters," wrote a user.

Another claimed Trump had “just finished beating Darth Vader like a bongo drum,” and had taken his lightsaber as a trophy.

The new Star Wars post followed an earlier AI-generated image that showed Trump dressed as the Pope, adding to growing concerns over the White House’s use of stylised, AI-heavy imagery in official communications.