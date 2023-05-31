Home / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes New Zealand's Auckland Islands

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes New Zealand's Auckland Islands

AFP |
May 31, 2023 09:52 AM IST

New Zealand's GeoNet monitoring agency said the epicentre was 33 kilometres (21 miles) below the earth's surface.

The US Geological Survey on Wednesday reported a 6.2-magnitude earthquake off New Zealand's southern coast, near the mostly uninhabited Auckland Islands.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the EMSC said. (Representative Image)
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the EMSC said. (Representative Image)

New Zealand's GeoNet monitoring agency said the epicentre was 33 kilometres (21 miles) below the earth's surface. There was no immediate tsunami warning and no reports of damage on the New Zealand mainland.

A city council official from Invercargill -- the nearest sizable city -- said there had been no reports of the earthquake being felt there or damage to infrastructure.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new zealand earthquake
new zealand earthquake
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out