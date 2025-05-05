Menu Explore
Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hits Pakistan

ByHT News Desk
May 05, 2025 04:38 PM IST

There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit Pakistan at around 4 pm on Monday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the earthquake hit at a depth of 10 kilometres (NCS)

There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.

According to NCS, the earthquake hit at a depth of 10 kilometres with latitude at 36.60 N and longitude at 72.89 E.

NCS details on Pakistan earthquake.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck Afghanistan as well on Monday, according to the NCS.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 4.2, On: 05/05/2025 12:35:23 IST, Lat: 36.60 N, Long: 71.91 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan.”

On Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 rocked Afghanistan. As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 15 km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 4.3, On: 03/05/2025 13:20:36 IST, Lat: 36.52 N, Long: 71.20 E, Depth: 15 Km, Location: Afghanistan.”

Shallow earthquakes can be more dangerous than deeper ones due to their greater energy release closer to the Earth's surface, causing stronger ground shaking.

On Friday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan, according to the National Centre for Seismology said.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Canada Election 2025 result live updates
Follow Us On