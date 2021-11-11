Home / World News / Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude strikes off Indonesia
Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude strikes off Indonesia

There was no potential for a tsunami, the meteorology and geophysics agency said.
A major earthquake hit Indonesia's eastern province of Papua Barat.(Representative image)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 05:10 AM IST
ANI | , Jakarta

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted Indonesia's eastern province of Papua Barat early Thursday, but there was no potential for a tsunami, the meteorology and geophysics agency said here.

The quake jolted at 00:46 am (local time) Thursday (1746 GMT Wednesday), with the epicenter at 115 km Kaimana district and the depth at 14 km under the seabed.

