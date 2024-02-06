Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 was recorded in Afghanistan on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. Tremors were felt at about 3.17 pm.(Representative Image)

According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at about 3.17 pm. The depth of the quake was recorded at 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 06-02-2024, 15:17:08 IST, Lat: 36.30 & Long: 70.71, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Afghanistan," the National Centre for Seismology said in a post on X.