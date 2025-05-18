Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts Indonesia
ANI |
May 18, 2025 04:11 AM IST
As per NCS, the tremors occurred at 2:50 am IST at a depth of 58 kilometres.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter Scale jolted the Northern Sumatra region of Indonesia in the early hours of Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.
As per NCS, the tremors occurred at 2:50 am IST, with its epicentre located at a latitude of 86 N and longitude of 96.35 E, at a depth of 58 kilometres.
"EQ of M: 4.6, On: 18/05/2025 02:50:22 IST, Lat: 2.86 N, Long: 96.35 E, Depth: 58 Km, Location: Northern Sumatra, Indonesia," the NCS stated in a post on X.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. Further details are awaited.
News / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts Indonesia
SHARE
Copy