‘Felt like a long one’: Sundar Pichai reacts as 5.1 quake hits San Francisco

Updated on Oct 26, 2022 10:15 AM IST

According to the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, nearly 100,000 people reported receiving a warning before the shaking began.

ByManjiri Chitre | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hit the San Francisco Bay area on Wednesday, reported AP citing US geological survey. The earthquake occurred at around 11:42 GMT - causing delays for some commuter trains. However, no there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Several people reported feeling the quake as far south as the scenic Big Sur coast - 75 miles (120 kilometres) south of the epicentre in the region of Joseph Grant Ranch County Park, reported AP.

The earthquake was centred 12 miles (19 kilometres) east of San Jose at a depth of about 4 miles (6 kilometres) at about 40 miles (64 kilometres) southeast of downtown San Francisco, said US geological survey.

According to a veteran California seismologist, the quake happened on the Calaveras fault - one of eight major faults in the Bay Area, reported AP. She added that this was one of the largest earthquakes in the Bay Area since a magnitude 6.0 jolt in the Napa wine country in 2014.

According to the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, nearly 100,000 people reported receiving a warning before the shaking began.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared the alert on Twitter and said that it “felt like a long one”.

“The alert came just before, felt like a long one, hope everyone is ok,” he tweeted.

(With inputs from AP)

