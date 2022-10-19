Tremors felt in Bihar as 5.1-magnitude earthquake rocks Nepal: Report

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale hit 53 km east of Nepal’s Kathmandu on Wednesday, causing tremors in some parts of Bihar as well, reported Live Hindustan. Besides Patna, tremors were felt in West Champaran district as well but no loss of life or property has been reported as of now.

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on 19-10-2022, 14:52:21 IST, Lat: 27.62 & Long: 85.86, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 53km E of Kathmandu, Nepal for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/fxZ9stj3UG@Indiametdept @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/VhWKJSZMes — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) October 19, 2022

In a tweet, the National Center for Seismology said the earthquake which hit around 3 pm, had the depth of 10 km below the ground.

The National Center for Seismology recorded a total of 132 earthquakes in the past month - 35 in Indian territory with Maharashtra witnessing the highest - seven in September alone.

What to do during an earthquake:

One should always keep calm and reassure others in the event of an earthquake.

During the event, one should always look for the safest place - an open space, away from buildings.

For those indoors, people should take cover under a desk, table, or a bed and stay away from glass panes, windows.

Keeping calm, one should not rush to go out of the building as it may cause a stampede.

If outside, one should move away from buildings and utility wires and moving vehicles should be stopped immediately.

It should be kept in mind to free all pets and domestic animals so that they can run away and one should be out in the open till the vibrations stop.

It is also advised not to use candles, matches and put all fires out.

