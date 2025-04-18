Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hits northern Chile
Apr 18, 2025 06:43 AM IST
The quake was at a depth of 178 km (110.6 miles), GFZ said.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck northern Chile on Thursday, German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 178 km (110.6 miles), GFZ said.
Read breaking news, latest updates from US
, UK
, Pakistan
and other countries across the world
on topics related to politics
,crime
, and national affairs.
Read breaking news, latest updates from US
, UK
, Pakistan
and other countries across the world
on topics related to politics
,crime
, and national affairs.