Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hits northern Chile

Reuters |
Apr 18, 2025 06:43 AM IST

The quake was at a depth of 178 km (110.6 miles), GFZ said.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck northern Chile on Thursday, German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The earthquake hit northern Chile on Thursday, said German Research Center for Geosciences.(Representational Photo)
The earthquake hit northern Chile on Thursday, said German Research Center for Geosciences.(Representational Photo)




