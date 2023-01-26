Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes western Sichuan, China region
Published on Jan 26, 2023 03:37 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck western Sichuan, China region, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported on Thursday.
Reuters |
The quake was at a depth of 60 kilometers (37.28 miles), the EMSC said.
