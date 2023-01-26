Home / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes western Sichuan, China region

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes western Sichuan, China region

world news
Published on Jan 26, 2023 03:37 AM IST

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck western Sichuan, China region, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported on Thursday.

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes western Sichuan, China region
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes western Sichuan, China region
Reuters |

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck western Sichuan, China region, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported on Thursday.

The quake was at a depth of 60 kilometers (37.28 miles), the EMSC said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china
china
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out