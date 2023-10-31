News / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Fiji

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Fiji

Reuters |
Oct 31, 2023 06:15 PM IST

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the Fiji Islands region on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 548km (341 miles), EMSC said.

Tuesday, October 31, 2023
