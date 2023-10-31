Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Fiji
The quake was at a depth of 548km (341 miles), EMSC said
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the Fiji Islands region on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 548km (341 miles), EMSC said.
