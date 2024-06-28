 Earthquake of magnitude 7.2 strikes off Peru, tsunami threat issued | World News - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jun 28, 2024
Earthquake of magnitude 7.2 strikes off Peru, tsunami threat issued

AFP |
Jun 28, 2024 11:53 AM IST

The USGS raised an earlier magnitude rating soon after the tremor struck 8.8 kilometers (5.5 miles) from Atiquipa district.

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off the coast of central Peru on Friday, the United States Geological Survey said, with tsunami waves possible along some coastlines.

The USGS raised an earlier magnitude rating soon after the tremor struck 8.8 kilometers (5.5 miles) from Atiquipa district (Representative file image)
The USGS raised an earlier magnitude rating soon after the tremor struck 8.8 kilometers (5.5 miles) from Atiquipa district. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre, which initially said there was no threat, later warned that waves of up to three metres were "possible along some coasts".

News / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 7.2 strikes off Peru, tsunami threat issued
