East Jerusalem: Several Palestinians injured in clashes with Israel forces
Dozens of Palestinians were injured in clashes with the Israeli forces in the Kafr Aqab neighbourhood located in East Jerusalem, a spokesperson for the Red Crescent Society in Jerusalem told Sputnik.
"Thirty-one people were injured [after inhaling] tear gas, and 11 others were wounded by rubber bullets ... in the Kafr Aqab area in the city of Jerusalem. All of those injured received treatment on the spot," the spokesperson said.
Palestine's official news agency WAFA reported that Israel's forces stormed the area, which led to clashes between the two sides.
The Israeli Border Police, also known as Magav, declined to comment when asked for clarification by Sputnik.
- O’Brien said in general “vaccine recommendations are dynamic,” and are reviewed over days, months, and years. She noted that blood clots occur regularly in the population.
- Asked if European countries had disregarded scientific evidence, Johnson said: "The best thing I can say about the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine programme is that I finally got news that I'm going to have my own jab ... very, very shortly."
- The city, known simply as the New Administrative Capital, is designed to operate with smart technology on virgin land away from the clutter and chaos of Cairo.
