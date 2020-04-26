e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Ecuador woman ‘back from the dead’ after hospital mix-up

Ecuador woman ‘back from the dead’ after hospital mix-up

Alba Maruri, 74, was hospitalised in March in Guayaquil, the city hardest hit by the pandemic, with fever and trouble breathing. She lost consciousness for three weeks and was declared dead on March 27, relatives said.

world Updated: Apr 26, 2020 06:55 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Quito
The family plans to sue the hospital to recover the cremation fee they paid and for the distress caused by the mix-up.
The family plans to sue the hospital to recover the cremation fee they paid and for the distress caused by the mix-up.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
         

An Ecuador woman who was pronounced dead from Covid-19 suddenly woke up in the hospital, to the delight and relief of relatives who had identified someone else’s body as hers and had it cremated.

Alba Maruri, 74, was hospitalised in March in Guayaquil, the city hardest hit by the pandemic, with fever and trouble breathing. She lost consciousness for three weeks and was declared dead on March 27, relatives said.

A week later, her family was shown a corpse in the hospital morgue, but for fear of coronavirus contagion did not get close to it. The body was on its side, with the back showing, not the face.

Maruri’s nephew Jaime Morla said he thought it was his aunt and told hospital officials it was. “I was afraid to see her face,” he told AFP.

“I was a metre and a half away. She had the same hair, the same skin tone. She even had a wound like one my aunt had recently,” Morla said.

That body was taken to a funeral home and cremated.

Maruri regained consciousness Thursday and told doctors who she was and had them call her sister Aura.

“The doctors went to my aunt’s house to corroborate and inform them of the mistake,” said another nephew, Juan Carlos Ramirez. “They still do not know whose ashes they have in their house,” he added.

The family plans to sue the hospital to recover the cremation fee they paid and for the distress caused by the mix-up.

The sister told news outlets that hospital officials visited her on Friday and told her that her sister was well and about to be released. “It is a miracle. For nearly a month, we thought she was dead. And I have someone else’s ashes,” said Aura.

tags
top news
India crosses 26k Covid-19 cases with biggest 1-day spike
India crosses 26k Covid-19 cases with biggest 1-day spike
Here’s something for you to do this Sunday: Bird
Here’s something for you to do this Sunday: Bird
Post-lockdown plan, migrants in focus at Centre-states meet
Post-lockdown plan, migrants in focus at Centre-states meet
Delay in test results has Centre, states worried
Delay in test results has Centre, states worried
Amid lockdown, Supreme Court heard 593 cases via video facility
Amid lockdown, Supreme Court heard 593 cases via video facility
Virus could cling to air pollutants
Virus could cling to air pollutants
Govt ramps up manufacturing capacity of key medical items
Govt ramps up manufacturing capacity of key medical items
‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news