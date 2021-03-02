Egypt executes 11 convicted of murder
Egyptian authorities on Tuesday executed 11 people convicted of murder, a security source said, in the latest cases of what rights campaigners have labelled "a horrifying execution spree".
Capital punishment for civilian convicts in Egypt, the most populous Arab country, is carried out by hanging.
"Eleven people were executed at Borg al-Arab prison" near the city of Alexandria, the security source told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"They were all convicted in criminal murder cases" for killings in recent years in the Alexandria and Beheira governorates, he said.
The latest executions came after five convicts, including three women, were also hanged Saturday, according to the source.
Rights group Amnesty International in December condemned Egypt's "chilling rise in executions" under the reign of President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi.
Sisi rose to power following the military overthrow of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in 2013 and has overseen a wide-ranging, ongoing crackdown aimed at quashing dissent.
The London-based rights group said then that at least 57 men and women had been hanged in October and November of 2020.
"Egyptian authorities have embarked on a horrifying execution spree in recent months, putting scores of people to death, in some cases following grossly unfair mass trials," said Philip Luther, the group's Middle East and North Africa research director.
"The shocking death toll is likely to be an underestimate, as Egyptian authorities do not publish statistics on executions or the number of prisoners on death row," Amnesty added.
New York-based Human Rights Watch at the time also lambasted Egypt's mounting "mass executions", and both groups urged authorities to "immediately halt executions".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Pawri' power: 5-second social media clip pulls India, Pakistan closer
- The short video shot by Dananeer Mobeen in the Nathaigali mountains of northern Pakistan and uploaded onto Instagram shows a group of youngsters enjoying themselves by a roadside.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Myanmar's 'bloodiest' day of protests, Aung Suu Kyi hit with more charges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Media watchdog files lawsuit in Germany against Saudi prince over Khashoggi
- Under the German legal system, anyone can file an allegation with prosecutors and there is an obligation for them to look into the accusations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bachelet reports arbitrary detention, sexual violence in Xinjiang area of China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Military route will lead nowhere: Singapore PM on Myanmar crisis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
German unemployment still largely steady despite lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Texas utility files for bankruptcy after $2.1 billion power bill
- Brazos Electric Power Cooperative said the bill for the seven-day "black swan" winter event was nearly three times its total power cost for the whole of 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Xi mobilizes China for tech revolution to cut dependence on west
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 lockdown extended till March 28 in Germany as cases surge: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK's Prince Philip remains in hospital after two weeks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Intra-Afghan talks 'waste of time' unless Taliban implements ceasefire: Ahmadzai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
H-1B visa restructuring will be affected if US immigration bill is broken up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China's electoral reform 'earthquake' set to upend Hong Kong politics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Egypt executes 11 convicted of murder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan needs legislation to meet three outstanding FATF benchmarks: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox