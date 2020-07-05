e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Egypt’s top court upholds 15-yr sentence for activist behind nation’s 2011 uprising

Egypt’s top court upholds 15-yr sentence for activist behind nation’s 2011 uprising

The Court of Cassation also confirmed a fine of 6 million Egyptian pounds, or $372,000, against Ahmed Douma, a secular activist, over the same violence-related charges.

world Updated: Jul 05, 2020 00:35 IST
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Cairo
The case concerns clashes in Cairo in December 2011, during which a fire gutted parts of a library housing rare manuscripts and books. Other government buildings, including the parliament, were damaged during the protests.
The case concerns clashes in Cairo in December 2011, during which a fire gutted parts of a library housing rare manuscripts and books. Other government buildings, including the parliament, were damaged during the protests.(AFP file photo. Representative image)
         

Egypt’s highest criminal court Saturday upheld a 15-year sentence for one of the leading activists behind the country’s 2011 uprising who was convicted of taking part in clashes between protesters and security forces.

The Court of Cassation also confirmed a fine of 6 million Egyptian pounds, or $372,000, against Ahmed Douma, a secular activist, over the same violence-related charges.

Douma was one of 230 people sentenced in 2015 by the Cairo Criminal Court to life in prison. All defendants were tried in absentia except Douma, who was serving a three-year-sentence for breaking a draconian law regulating protests.

Douma appealed the life sentence and the Court of Cassation ordered his retrial, ultimately leading to the reduced sentence of 15 years.

Saturday’s verdict is final.

The case concerns clashes in Cairo in December 2011, during which a fire gutted parts of a library housing rare manuscripts and books. Other government buildings, including the parliament, were damaged during the protests.

The nearly weeklong clashes that left some 40 people dead erupted after mostly young activists took to the streets to protest the post-Mubarak political transition overseen by the military. The clashes brought international attention when riot police were filmed beating, stripping and kicking female demonstrators in Tahrir Square.

tags
top news
US ‘loves’ India, Donald Trump tweets back at ‘friend’ Narendra Modi
US ‘loves’ India, Donald Trump tweets back at ‘friend’ Narendra Modi
Indian Air Force geared up for combat role in China border area
Indian Air Force geared up for combat role in China border area
Maharashtra’s highest spike takes its Covid-19 tally past 2 lakh
Maharashtra’s highest spike takes its Covid-19 tally past 2 lakh
TikTok distances itself from China in response to India’s 59 app ban
TikTok distances itself from China in response to India’s 59 app ban
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tests negative for Covid-19
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tests negative for Covid-19
Spreading joy under pandemic: Shikhar Dhawan visits Delhi’s Hindu refugees
Spreading joy under pandemic: Shikhar Dhawan visits Delhi’s Hindu refugees
Pakistan will complete CPEC project at all costs, says PM Imran Khan
Pakistan will complete CPEC project at all costs, says PM Imran Khan
Covid update: 2 lakh+ Maha tally; Bihar CM’s test; Kolkata suspends flights
Covid update: 2 lakh+ Maha tally; Bihar CM’s test; Kolkata suspends flights
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In